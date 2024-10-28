Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 28, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Fit for the Gods

$4.99

Fit for the Gods by Jenn Northington Sharifah Williams (editors)
Get This Deal
The Other Side of Mrs. Wood

$1.99

The Other Side of Mrs. Wood by Lucy Barker
Get This Deal
In the Study with the Wrench

$1.99

In the Study with the Wrench by Diana Peterfreund
Get This Deal
The Falling in Love Montage

$2.99

The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth
Get This Deal
Being Mortal

$1.99

Being Mortal by Atul Gawande
Get This Deal
The Road Trip

$1.99

The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary
Get This Deal
The Great Divide

$6.99

The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez
Get This Deal
Hello Beautiful

$1.99

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Get This Deal
The Shadow of the Wind

$2.99

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon, Lucia Graves (trans.)
Get This Deal
Black Friend

$1.99

Black Friend by Ziwe Fumudoh
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide

$2.99

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras
Get This Deal
As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride

$1.99

As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride by Cary Elwes
Get This Deal
My Darling Girl

$1.99

My Darling Girl by Jennifer McMahon
Get This Deal
Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose

$2.99

Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Bailey's Cafe

$1.99

Bailey's Cafe by Gloria Naylor
Get This Deal
Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments

$2.99

Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments by T. L. Huchu
Get This Deal
Final Girls

$1.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager
Get This Deal
The Girl in the Letter

$0.99

The Girl in the Letter by Emily Gunnis
Get This Deal