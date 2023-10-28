Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 28, 2023 Deals Oct 28, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Jasad Heir by Sara Hashem Get This Deal $2.99 Dead Flip by Sara Farizan Get This Deal $2.99 Bronze Drum by Phong Nguyen Get This Deal $2.99 Canary by Duane Swierczynski Get This Deal $2.99 A Place for Us by Brandon J. Wolf Get This Deal $1.99 Foe by Iain Reid Get This Deal $1.99 The Girls Are All So Nice Here by Laurie Elizabeth Flynn Get This Deal $2.99 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter by Seth Grahame-Smith Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $3.99 The Mitford Murders by Jessica Fellowes Get This Deal $4.99 Akin by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $2.99 Vampires Never Get Old by Zoraida Córdova & Natalie C. Parker Get This Deal $1.99 The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Six Easy Pieces by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $3.99 Blame It on the Brontes by Annie Sereno Get This Deal $2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $1.99 Graceland by Nancy Crochiere Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in France 8 Fantasy Books That are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen The Best Books of the Year, According to Bookshop.org Quiz: Tell Us Your Favorite Halloween Movies and Get a Matching Book Recommendation Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023 The Most Popular Doctor Who Episodes, Ranked