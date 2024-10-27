Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 27, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose

$2.99

Marion Lane and the Deadly Rose by T.A. Willberg
Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide

$2.99

Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras
Bailey's Cafe

$1.99

Bailey's Cafe by Gloria Naylor
The Girl in the Letter

$0.99

The Girl in the Letter by Emily Gunnis
As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride

$1.99

As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride by Cary Elwes
My Darling Girl

$1.99

My Darling Girl by Jennifer McMahon
Bitter and Sweet

$1.99

Bitter and Sweet by Rhonda McKnight
The Door-to-Door Bookstore

$1.99

The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Northranger

$2.99

Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre Indigo
Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments

$2.99

Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments by T. L. Huchu
The Cactus

$2.99

The Cactus by Sarah Haywood
Bloodsucking Fiends

$1.99

Bloodsucking Fiends by Christopher Moore
Previous Daily Deals

Before the Coffee Gets Cold

$2.99

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Final Girls

$1.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

$2.99

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain
To Shape a Dragon's Breath

$4.99

To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose
