Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 27, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Solitary
$3.99 Solitary by Albert Woodfox
Get This Deal
Unmasked
$2.99 Unmasked by Paul Holes
Get This Deal
The Mother Next Door
$2.99 The Mother Next Door by Tara Laskowski
Get This Deal
The Immortalists
$1.99 The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
Get This Deal
The Old Woman with the Knife
$5.99 The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo
Get This Deal
The Shape of Water
$1.99 The Shape of Water by Andrea Camilleri
Get This Deal
In the Unlikely Event
$1.99 In the Unlikely Event by Judy Blume
Get This Deal
Miss Aldridge Regrets
$5.99 Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Dreamblood Duology
$3.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
The Escape Room
$1.99 The Escape Room by Megan Goldin
Get This Deal
The Witch's Heart
$2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec
Get This Deal
With Love from London
$1.99 With Love from London by Sarah Jio
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats
$1.99 I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano
Get This Deal
Six Wakes
$1.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty
Get This Deal
Just Like Mother
$2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel
Get This Deal
The Taking of Jake Livingston
$2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations