Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 27, 2022 Deals Oct 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Solitary by Albert Woodfox Get This Deal $2.99 Unmasked by Paul Holes Get This Deal $2.99 The Mother Next Door by Tara Laskowski Get This Deal $1.99 The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin Get This Deal $5.99 The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-mo Get This Deal $1.99 The Shape of Water by Andrea Camilleri Get This Deal $1.99 In the Unlikely Event by Judy Blume Get This Deal $5.99 Miss Aldridge Regrets by Louise Hare Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 The Escape Room by Megan Goldin Get This Deal $2.99 The Witch's Heart by Genevieve Gornichec Get This Deal $1.99 With Love from London by Sarah Jio Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 I Could Pee on This: And Other Poems by Cats by Francesco Marciuliano Get This Deal $1.99 Six Wakes by Mur Lafferty Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon The Top 10 YA Books of the Year, According to Teenagers Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More 25 Must-Read Horror Collections and Anthologies The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time