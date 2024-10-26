Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 26, 2024 Deals Oct 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Northranger by Rey Terciero and Bre IndigoGet This Deal$2.99Whiteout by Various AuthorsGet This Deal $1.99Marion Lane and the Midnight Murder by T.A. WillbergGet This Deal$2.99The Best Life Book Club by Sheila RobertsGet This Deal $2.99Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments by T. L. HuchuGet This Deal$0.99The Spells We Cast by Jason JuneGet This Deal $2.99The Cactus by Sarah HaywoodGet This Deal$1.99Bloodsucking Fiends by Christopher MooreGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu KawaguchiGet This Deal$1.99Final Girls by Riley SagerGet This Deal $2.99The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian HuangGet This Deal$1.99Almond by Won-pyung SohnGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Shining by Stephen KingGet This Deal$4.99To Shape a Dragon's Breath by Moniquill BlackgooseGet This Deal $2.99World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony BourdainGet This Deal$1.99Midnight Rooms by Donyae ColesGet This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Historical Fiction Novels Set in Scotland Barnes & Noble Picks Its Best Books of 2024 Kiss Me, Wait: 5 of the Most Anticipated Romance Novels of 2025 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Bookish Crochet Goods to Cozy Up With This Fall Ready, Set, Hold: Winter Book Releases to Place Your Library Holds On Now