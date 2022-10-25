Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 25, 2022 Deals Oct 25, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 200 Women by Geoff Blackwell and Ruth Hobday Get This Deal $1.99 Owls and Other Fantasies by Mary Oliver Get This Deal $2.99 Just Like Mother by Anne Heltzel Get This Deal $1.99 Deacon King Kong by James McBride Get This Deal $2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Ready Player One by Ernest Cline Get This Deal $2.99 The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass Get This Deal $2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters Get This Deal $1.99 Haunted Houses (The Library of Horror) by John Landis Get This Deal $1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian Get This Deal $1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James Get This Deal $2.99 Gods Behaving Badly by Marie Phillips Get This Deal $2.99 Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries