Sleepless by Romy Hausmann Sleepless by Romy Hausmann Sleepless by Romy Hausmann
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 25, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy.

Today's Featured Deals

Gods of Jade and Shadow
$4.99 Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
(Don't) Call Me Crazy
$1.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen
Get This Deal
Uglies
$1.99 Uglies by Scott Westerfeld
Get This Deal
Night of the Mannequins
$2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Faithless Hawk
$2.99 The Faithless Hawk by Margaret Owen
Get This Deal
Salt Fat Acid Heat
$2.99 Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton for $2.99

Night Shift by Stephen King for $1.99

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo for $2.99

The Fact of a Body by Alex Marzano-Lesnevich for $1.99

Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99

Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell for $2.99

Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust for $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Black Boy Out of Time by Hari Ziyad for $1.99

Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson for $2.99

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager for $1.99

The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune for $2.99

The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee for $2.99

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan for $3.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish for $1.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99

The Shadows by Alex North for $2.99

The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal for $1.99

Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99

Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp (editor) for $2.99

The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery for $2.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!