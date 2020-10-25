Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 25, 2020
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
Hausmagick: Transform Your Home with Witchcraft by Erica Feldmann for $2.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $2.99
Anna Dressed in Blood by Kendare Blake for $2.99
The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco for $1.99
Mr. Fox by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
The Wicked Deep by Shea Ernshaw for $1.99
Coraline by Neil Gaiman for $2.99
The Daughters of Temperance Hobbs by Katherine Howe for $2.99
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99
Bluebird, Bluebird by Attica Locke for $4.99
A Head Full of Ghosts by Paul Tremblay for $2.99
Basic Witches by Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman for $2.99
What It Means When a Man Falls from the Sky by Lesley Nneka Arimah for $1.99
HEX by Thomas Olde Heuvelt for $2.99
Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Changey White House Years by David Litt for $3.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
The Bastard of Istanbul by Elif Shafak for $1.99
Faith: Taking Flight by Julie Murphy for $1.99
Penance by Kanae Minato for $1.99
The Psychology of Time Travel by Kate Mascarenhas for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
The Sense of an Ending by Julian Barnes for $2.99
Wicked Fox by Kat Cho for $2.99
Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $2.99
Just Kids by Patti Smith for $3.99
Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik for $2.99
Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier for $4.99
The Princess Diarist by Carrie Fisher for $1.99
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
The Imperfects by Amy Meyerson for $2.99
In Order to Live by Yeonmi Park for $1.99
Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life by Barbara Kingsolver for $2.99
I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest for $2.99
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell and Faith Erin Hicks for $2.99
His Hideous Heart by Dahlia Adler for $2.99
Ninefox Gambit by Yoon Ha Lee for $0.99
The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley for $2.99
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente for $1.99
In Cold Blood by Truman Capote for $1.99
Jade City by Fonda Lee for $2.99
The Editor by Steven Rowley for $1.99
The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White for $1.99
Lock Every Door by Riley Sager for $1.99
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood for $2.99
The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle for $2.99
Heartless by Marissa Meyer for $2.99
Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99
Paperbacks from Hell by Grady Hendrix for $3.99
The Bone Collector by Jeffery Deaver for $1.99
Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99
Bent Heavens by Daniel Kraus for $2.99
Pretty Little Liars 3-Book Collection by Sara Shepard for $4.99
Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for $2.99
The Kingdom of Back by Marie Lu for $2.99
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $1.99