Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 24, 2022 Deals Oct 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $2.99 Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman Get This Deal $2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta Get This Deal $1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann Get This Deal $1.99 Haunted Houses (The Library of Horror) by John Landis Get This Deal $1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut Get This Deal $2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $0.99 Betrayal by Lilja Siurdardóttir Get This Deal $1.99 The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 Messages from Water and the Universe by Masaru Emoto Get This Deal $0.99 Mother Swamp by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $1.99 Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang Get This Deal $1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now