Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 24, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Graveyard Book
$1.99 The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman
Distant Shores
$1.99 Distant Shores by Kristin Hannah
Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series
$2.99 Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series by Octavia E. Butler
The Invisible Library
$2.99 The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman
The Lost Dreamer
$2.99 The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta
HausMagick
$1.99 HausMagick by Erica Feldmann
Haunted Houses (The Library of Horror)
$1.99 Haunted Houses (The Library of Horror) by John Landis
The River Has Teeth
$1.99 The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Brujas
$3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut
Night of the Mannequins
$2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Betrayal
$0.99 Betrayal by Lilja Siurdardóttir
The Sea of Lost Girls
$1.99 The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman
Previous Daily Deals

Messages from Water and the Universe
$0.99 Messages from Water and the Universe by Masaru Emoto
Mother Swamp
$0.99 Mother Swamp by Jesmyn Ward
Dragon Springs Road
$1.99 Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang
Dracula, My Love
$1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James
