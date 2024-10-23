Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 23, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 23, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Black Girl Survives in This One by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. FennellGet This Deal$1.99They Came For The Schools by Mike HixenbaughGet This Deal $1.99Birds of California by Katie CotugnoGet This Deal$1.99Midnight Rooms by Donyae ColesGet This Deal $2.99What You Are Looking For Is In The Library by Michiko AoyamaGet This Deal$1.99The Salt Roads by Nalo HopkinsonGet This Deal $.99The Little Coffee Shop of Terrors by Hazel GravesGet This Deal$3.99The Hollow Kind by Andy DavidsonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste NgGet This Deal$2.99The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy SchillaceGet This Deal $0.99Snow Place Like LA by Sierra Simone, Julie MurphyGet This Deal$1.99Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen, Tom RasmussenGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$2.99The Cinnamon Bun Book Store by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal $1.99The Road to Roswell by Connie WillisGet This Deal$1.99Redemption in Indigo by Karen LordGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fiction and Mysteries of 2024, According to Barnes & Noble The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists What's Happening in York County Library (SC) Should Be A Wakeup Call The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Feminist Magical Realism: 8 Recent Novels to Charm Your Bookshelves This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction