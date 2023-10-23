Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 23, 2023 Deals Oct 23, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $1.99 A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $1.99 The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels by India Holton Get This Deal $1.99 Tastes Like Shakkar by Nisha Sharma Get This Deal $1.99 A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $4.99 The Fervor by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $2.99 Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty Get This Deal $4.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue Get This Deal $4.99 Furia by Yamile Saied Méndez Get This Deal $2.99 My Best Friend's Exorcism by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Six Easy Pieces by Walter Mosley Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce Get This Deal $1.99 The Shining by Stephen King Get This Deal $3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt Get This Deal $2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James Get This Deal You Might Also Like "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 8 Fantasy Books That are Impossible to Adapt to the Screen Truth Telling: 10 Great 2023 Nonfiction Books You (Maybe) Missed Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Ranking The 10 Best Edgar Allan Poe Stories 18 Great Short Stories You Can Read Free Online