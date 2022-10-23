Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 23, 2022 Deals Oct 23, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Once Upon a Prince by Rachel Hauck Get This Deal $2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $0.99 Betrayal by Lilja Siurdardóttir Get This Deal $0.99 Messages from Water and the Universe by Masaru Emoto Get This Deal $0.99 Mother Swamp by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $1.99 Home to Wickham Falls by Rochelle Alers Get This Deal $3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut Get This Deal $4.99 The Collected Novels Volume One by Pearl S. Buck Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman Get This Deal $1.99 Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang Get This Deal $0.99 We Are Bone and Earth by Esi Edugyan Get This Deal $1.99 As If on Cue by Marisa Kanter Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa Get This Deal $1.99 The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson Get This Deal $2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht Get This Deal $1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James Get This Deal You Might Also Like Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now