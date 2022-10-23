Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Once Upon a Prince
$1.99 Once Upon a Prince by Rachel Hauck
Night of the Mannequins
$2.99 Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones
Betrayal
$0.99 Betrayal by Lilja Siurdardóttir
Messages from Water and the Universe
$0.99 Messages from Water and the Universe by Masaru Emoto
Mother Swamp
$0.99 Mother Swamp by Jesmyn Ward
Home to Wickham Falls
$1.99 Home to Wickham Falls by Rochelle Alers
Brujas
$3.99 Brujas by Lorraine Monteagut
The Collected Novels Volume One
$4.99 The Collected Novels Volume One by Pearl S. Buck
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Sea of Lost Girls
$1.99 The Sea of Lost Girls by Carol Goodman
Dragon Springs Road
$1.99 Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang
We Are Bone and Earth
$0.99 We Are Bone and Earth by Esi Edugyan
As If on Cue
$1.99 As If on Cue by Marisa Kanter
Previous Daily Deals

The Cat Who Saved Books
$1.99 The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
The Family Fang
$1.99 The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
The Monster of Elendhaven
$2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht
Dracula, My Love
$1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James
