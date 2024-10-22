Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 22, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste NgGet This Deal$2.99The Framed Women of Ardemore House by Brandy SchillaceGet This Deal $2.99How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America by Kiese LaymonGet This Deal$1.99The Luminous Dead by Caitlin StarlingGet This Deal $2.99All the Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha RoyGet This Deal$2.99The Bone Shard Daughter by Andrea StewartGet This Deal $1.99Diary of a Drag Queen by Crystal Rasmussen, Tom RasmussenGet This Deal$1.99A Lush and Seething Hell by John Hornor JacobsGet This Deal $0.99Snow Place Like LA by Sierra Simone, Julie MurphyGet This Deal$1.99The Ground Beneath Her Feet by Salman RushdieGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$2.99The Cinnamon Bun Book Store by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal $1.99The Road to Roswell by Connie WillisGet This Deal$1.99The Witching Tide by Margaret MeyerGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal$1.99Redemption in Indigo by Karen LordGet This Deal $1.99On The Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson SextonGet This Deal$1.99The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon JimenezGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Perfect Dark Academia Novel for Your Fall TBR Feminist Magical Realism: 8 Recent Novels to Charm Your Bookshelves The Best New Book Releases Out October 22, 2024 This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction