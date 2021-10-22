The Wish by Nicholas Sparks The Wish by Nicholas Sparks The Wish by Nicholas Sparks
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 22, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
CrimeMasters of America

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by CrimeMasters of America.

Today's Featured Deals

The Secret of the Old Clock: 80th Anniversary Ed.
$1.99 The Secret of the Old Clock: 80th Anniversary Ed. by Carolyn Keene
Get This Deal
The Night Tiger
$2.99 The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
Get This Deal
Untamed Shore
$1.99 Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
The Fact of a Body
$2.99 The Fact of a Body by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Night Shift
$1.99 Night Shift by Stephen King
Get This Deal
Boy, Snow, Bird
$1.99 Boy, Snow, Bird by Helen Oyeyemi
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Winter's Orbit by Everina Maxwell for $2.99

Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust for $2.99

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders for $2.99

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

Magic for Liars by Sarah Gailey for $2.99

Black Boy Out of Time by Hari Ziyad for $1.99

Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson for $2.99

Remote Control by Nnedi Okorafor for $2.99

Final Girls by Riley Sager for $1.99

Old Man's War by John Scalzi for $2.99

Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark for $2.99

The Extraordinaries by T.J. Klune for $2.99

The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee for $2.99

Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan for $3.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish for $1.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99

The Shadows by Alex North for $2.99

The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal for $1.99

Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99

The Sherlock Holmes Book by DK for $1.99

Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp (editor) for $2.99

The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery for $2.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!