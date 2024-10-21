Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 21, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Redemption in Indigo by Karen LordGet This Deal$1.99Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal $1.99The Road to Roswell by Connie WillisGet This Deal$2.99The Cinnamon Bun Book Store by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal $1.99The Witching Tide by Margaret MeyerGet This Deal$2.99The Briar Book of the Dead by A. G. SlatterGet This Deal $1.99On The Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson SextonGet This Deal$2.99The Magician's Assistant by Ann PatchettGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99We Could Be So Good by Cat SebastianGet This Deal$2.99Mom & Me & Mom by Maya AngelouGet This Deal $2.99You Had Me at Happy Hour by Timothy JanovskyGet This Deal$4.99Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, translated by Megan McDowellGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Rainbow Black by Maggie ThrashGet This Deal$2.99Starling House by Alix E. HarrowGet This Deal $1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal$1.99The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon JimenezGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Perfect Dark Academia Novel for Your Fall TBR The Book That Helped Me Beat Burnout Vampires Take Historical Fiction 8 New Family Thrillers to Devour Banning Banned Books Week and More Library News