Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 21, 2022 Deals Oct 21, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Parable of the Tenants by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $1.99 Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones Get This Deal $2.99 Hammers on Bone by Cassandra Khaw Get This Deal $1.99 Hallowe'en Party: A Hercule Poirot Mystery by Agatha Christie Get This Deal $1.99 Everything You Want Me to Be by Mindy Mejia Get This Deal $2.99 Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell Get This Deal $3.99 Wonderland by Zoje Stage Get This Deal $1.99 The Lady and Her Monsters by Roseanne Montillo Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 Iron & Velvet by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $4.99 Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema by Lindy West Get This Deal $2.99 Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian Get This Deal $2.99 Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Salt Fat Acid Heat by Samin Nosrat Get This Deal $2.99 Luck of the Titanic by Stacey Lee Get This Deal $1.99 Dracula, My Love by Syrie James Get This Deal $2.99 The Bus on Thursday by Shirley Barrett Get This Deal You Might Also Like Amazon Changes Kindle eBook Return Policy, Ends Lending Between Kindle Users, and More The 50 Scariest Books Of All Time The 10 Best Slipstream Books For Readers New to the Genre Books That Hit Different the Second Time Around Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries Fabulous Standalone YA Fantasy Books You Should Read