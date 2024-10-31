Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October , 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witches

$1.99

Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (trans.)
Get This Deal
The White Guy Dies First

$2.99

The White Guy Dies First by Terry J. Benton-Walker (ed.)
Get This Deal
This Thing Between Us

$3.99

This Thing Between Us by Gus Moreno
Get This Deal
Nestlings

$2.99

Nestlings by Nat Cassidy
Get This Deal
Hollow Kingdom

$2.99

Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
Get This Deal
Ladykiller

$1.99

Ladykiller by Katherine Wood
Get This Deal
The Lost Ones

$2.99

The Lost Ones by Sheena Kamal
Get This Deal
The Club Dumas

$3.99

The Club Dumas by Arturo Perez-Reverte, Sonia Soto (trans.)
Get This Deal
The Other People

$1.99

The Other People by C. J. Tudor
Get This Deal
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

$2.99

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
Breasts and Eggs

$2.99

Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (trans.) David Boyd (trans.)
Get This Deal
Bride

$1.99

Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV

$1.99

Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
Get This Deal
The Salt Grows Heavy

$2.99

The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra Khaw
Get This Deal
Dinosaurs

$2.99

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet
Get This Deal
The Beast You Are

$1.99

The Beast You Are by Paul Tremblay
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Legendborn

$1.99

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
Sword Stone Table

$4.99

Sword Stone Table by Swapna Krishna, Jenn Northington (editors)
Get This Deal
Hello Beautiful

$1.99

Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
Get This Deal
Not My Father's Son

$1.99

Not My Father's Son by Alan Cumming
Get This Deal