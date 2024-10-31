Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October , 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Witches by Brenda Lozano, Heather Cleary (trans.)Get This Deal$2.99The White Guy Dies First by Terry J. Benton-Walker (ed.)Get This Deal $3.99This Thing Between Us by Gus MorenoGet This Deal$2.99Nestlings by Nat CassidyGet This Deal $2.99Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane BuxtonGet This Deal$1.99Ladykiller by Katherine WoodGet This Deal $2.99The Lost Ones by Sheena KamalGet This Deal$3.99The Club Dumas by Arturo Perez-Reverte, Sonia Soto (trans.)Get This Deal $1.99The Other People by C. J. TudorGet This Deal$2.99A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly JacksonGet This Deal $2.99Breasts and Eggs by Mieko Kawakami, Sam Bett (trans.) David Boyd (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99Bride by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily NussbaumGet This Deal$2.99The Salt Grows Heavy by Cassandra KhawGet This Deal $2.99Dinosaurs by Lydia MilletGet This Deal$1.99The Beast You Are by Paul TremblayGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Legendborn by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal$4.99Sword Stone Table by Swapna Krishna, Jenn Northington (editors)Get This Deal $1.99Hello Beautiful by Ann NapolitanoGet This Deal$1.99Not My Father's Son by Alan CummingGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to Esquire The Best New Book Releases Out October 29, 2024 8 Immersive New Epic Fantasy YA Books Publishers Weekly Names Its Best Books of the Year The Best New Books Coming in November