Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for October 20, 2023 Deals Oct 20, 2023 Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $1.99 Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology by Vince A. Liaguno, Rena Mason Get This Deal $2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $5.50 Disorientation: Being Black in the World by Ian Williams Get This Deal $1.99 River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan Get This Deal $1.99 The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $1.99 City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert Get This Deal $2.99 The Buried and the Bound by Rochelle Hassan Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James Get This Deal $5.99 Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs Get This Deal $1.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die by Loren Rhoads Get This Deal $1.99 The Shining by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.49 The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis Get This Deal