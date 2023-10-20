Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 20, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

Survivor Song
$1.99 Survivor Song by Paul Tremblay
Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology 
$1.99 Other Terrors: An Inclusive Anthology  by Vince A. Liaguno, Rena Mason
Horrorstör
$2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
Disorientation: Being Black in the World
$5.50 Disorientation: Being Black in the World by Ian Williams
River Woman, River Demon
$1.99 River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan
The Galaxy, and the Ground Within
$1.99 The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers
City of Girls
$1.99 City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert
The Buried and the Bound 
$2.99 The Buried and the Bound  by Rochelle Hassan
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sun Down Motel
$2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
Ink Blood Sister Scribe
$5.99 Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs
The Change
$1.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
Previous Daily Deals

199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die
$4.99 199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die by Loren Rhoads
The Shining
$1.99 The Shining by Stephen King
The Ex Hex
$1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
The Echo of Old Books
$2.49 The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis
