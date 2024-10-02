Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 2, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Witchful Thinking by Celestine MartinGet This Deal$1.99Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst (editors)Get This Deal $2.99Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex CroucherGet This Deal$2.99The Verifiers by Jane PekGet This Deal $1.99The Rakess by Scarlett PeckhamGet This Deal$3.99The Carrying by Ada LimónGet This Deal $5.99That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda JonesGet This Deal$2.99Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon SmartGet This Deal $2.99Noughts + Crosses by Malorie BlackmanGet This Deal$2.99Bright Young Women by Jessica KnollGet This Deal $1.99The Ex Hex by Erin SterlingGet This Deal$1.99A Thousand Ships by Natalie HaynesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Demon Copperhead by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal$2.99The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal $1.99Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)Get This Deal$2.99Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Mister Magic by Kiersten WhiteGet This Deal$1.99The Hole by Hye-young PyunGet This Deal $1.99Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly JacksonGet This Deal$1.99Weyward by Emilia HartGet This Deal You Might Also Like Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 The Best Books Coming Out in October 8 Mysteries and Thrillers Set in the World of Books The Best Books Out in October to Read with Your Book Club 20 October Romances to Warm Up To It's Spooky (Mulder) Reading Season! 8 Exciting New SFF Books Out October 2024