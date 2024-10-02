Riot Headline New Hardcover and Paperback Books On Sale Today for 50% Off for Amazon Prime Members (UPDATED October 2)
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Witchful Thinking

$2.99

Witchful Thinking by Celestine Martin
Get This Deal
Never Whistle at Night

$1.99

Never Whistle at Night by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst (editors)
Get This Deal
Gwen & Art Are Not in Love

$2.99

Gwen & Art Are Not in Love by Lex Croucher
Get This Deal
The Verifiers

$2.99

The Verifiers by Jane Pek
Get This Deal
The Rakess

$1.99

The Rakess by Scarlett Peckham
Get This Deal
The Carrying

$3.99

The Carrying by Ada Limón
Get This Deal
That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America

$5.99

That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
Get This Deal
Witches Steeped in Gold

$2.99

Witches Steeped in Gold by Ciannon Smart
Get This Deal
Noughts + Crosses

$2.99

Noughts + Crosses by Malorie Blackman
Get This Deal
Bright Young Women

$2.99

Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
Get This Deal
The Ex Hex

$1.99

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
A Thousand Ships

$1.99

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Demon Copperhead

$2.99

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
Get This Deal
The All Souls Trilogy

$2.99

The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal
Out There Screaming

$1.99

Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)
Get This Deal
Tender is the Flesh

$2.99

Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Mister Magic

$3.99

Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
The Hole

$1.99

The Hole by Hye-young Pyun
Get This Deal
Good Girl, Bad Blood

$1.99

Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
Weyward

$1.99

Weyward by Emilia Hart
Get This Deal