Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2023 Deals Oct 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship by Book Riot Get This Deal $1.99 Queen of Exiles by Vanessa Riley Get This Deal $2.99 Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro, Emily Henry Get This Deal $1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane Get This Deal $6.99 Rogue Justice by Stacey Abrams Get This Deal $1.99 Big Sky by Kate Atkinson Get This Deal $2.99 Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder Get This Deal $1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten Get This Deal $3.99 Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness by Peter Godfrey-Smith Get This Deal $2.99 Witches of East End by Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $2.99 The Best American Noir of the Century by James Ellroy, Otto Penzler Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 In the Shadow Garden by Liz Parker Get This Deal $2.99 Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco Get This Deal $1.99 Hell Followed with Us by Andrew Joseph White Get This Deal $2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward Get This Deal You Might Also Like 6 Adaptations of Books That Their Authors Didn’t Like 20 Must-Read Sci-Fi Novels about AI 8 Fabulous New Nonfiction Books to Add to Your TBR in October October 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Sex Ed Books Don't "Groom" Kids and Teens. They Protect Them.