Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship
$1.99 How to Fight Book Bans and Censorship by Book Riot
Queen of Exiles
$1.99 Queen of Exiles by Vanessa Riley
Hello Girls
$2.99 Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro, Emily Henry
I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself
$1.99 I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane
Rogue Justice
$6.99 Rogue Justice by Stacey Abrams
Big Sky 
$1.99 Big Sky  by Kate Atkinson
Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century
$2.99 Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder
Chlorine
$1.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Foxglove King
$2.99 The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten
Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness 
$3.99 Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness  by Peter Godfrey-Smith
Witches of East End
$2.99 Witches of East End by Melissa de la Cruz
The Best American Noir of the Century
$2.99 The Best American Noir of the Century by   James Ellroy, Otto Penzler 
Previous Daily Deals

In the Shadow Garden
$2.99 In the Shadow Garden by Liz Parker
Kingdom of the Wicked
$2.99 Kingdom of the Wicked by Kerri Maniscalco
Hell Followed with Us 
$1.99 Hell Followed with Us  by Andrew Joseph White
The Last House on Needless Street
$2.99 The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
