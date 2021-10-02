Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

Kill the Farm Boy
$1.99 Kill the Farm Boy by Kevin Hearne and Delilah S. Dawson
A Song of Wraiths and Ruin
$1.99 A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown
Merry Spinster
$2.99 Merry Spinster by Mallory Ortberg
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet
$1.99 The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
The Accidental Alchemist
$0.99 The Accidental Alchemist by Gigi Pandian
Previous Daily Deals

Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage for $2.99

(Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor) for $1.99

Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon and Shana Knizhnik for $1.99

Murder on Cold Street by Sherry Thomas for $2.99

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong for $1.99

This Is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper for $2.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi for $4.99

The Worst Best Man by Mia Sosa for $1.99

The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson for $2.99

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99

The Truth Hurts by Rebecca Reid for $1.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99

A House is a Body by Shruti Swamy for $1.99

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl by Issa Rae for $1.99

