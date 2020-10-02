Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 2, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Witching Hour by Anne Rice for $1.99
Pale Rider by Laura Spinney for $3.99
Lagoon by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99
The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory for $4.99
Whistleblower & Never Say Die by Tess Gerritsen for $2.99
Down and Across by Arvin Ahmadi for $2.99
The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $1.99
Tidelands by Philippa Gregory for $1.99
Stealing Home by Sherryl Woods for $1.99
Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman for $4.99
Here to Stay by Sara Farizan for $1.99
The Ascendant Trilogy by K Arsenault Rivera for $2.99
Sabrina and Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine for $2.99
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven for $1.99
Golden Poppies by Laila Ibrahim for $1.99
Giving Up the Ghost by Hilary Mantel for $2.99
Dear Martin by Nic Stone for $1.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse for $1.99
Passing by Nella Larsen for $1.99
Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $2.99
The Lost Girls of Paris by Pam Jenoff for $2.99
Homesick for Another World by Otessa Moshfegh for $4.99
The Widow by Fiona Barton for $1.99
Opium and Absinthe by Lydia Kang for $1.99