Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 19, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything by Michio KakuGet This Deal$1.99Maya's Laws of Love by Alina KhawajaGet This Deal $2.99That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Human by Kimberly LemmingGet This Deal$2.99Trespasses by Louise KennedyGet This Deal $2.99Sometimes I Lie by Alice FeeneyGet This Deal$1.99Rainbow Black by Maggie ThrashGet This Deal $2.99In His Majesty's Service: Three Novels of Temeraire by Naomi NovikGet This Deal$2.99White Hot Kiss by Jennifer L. ArmentroutGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal$2.99Dreyer's English by Benjamin DreyerGet This Deal $2.99A Dirty Guide to a Clean Home by Melissa Dilkes PaterasGet This Deal$2.99Starling House by Alix E. HarrowGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon JimenezGet This Deal$1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal $4.99The Night Circus by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal$1.99The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs by Steve BrusatteGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Perfect Dark Academia Novel for Your Fall TBR Save It for Later: 5 of My Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2025 Must-Read Hidden Gem Memoirs The Book That Helped Me Beat Burnout Cover Craft: 8 of the Best Romantasy Covers What Really Lurks Beneath: 8 Books About Houses Haunted by More Than Just Ghosts