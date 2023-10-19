Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Binding
$1.99 The Binding by Bridget Collins
Rosewater
$2.99 Rosewater by Tade Thompson
October
$1.99 October by China Miéville
The Change
$1.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
Happiness Falls
$6.99 Happiness Falls by Angie Kim
Ink Blood Sister Scribe
$5.99 Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Törzs
The Marvellers
$2.99 The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton
The Sun Down Motel
$2.99 The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$4.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die
$4.99 199 Cemeteries to See Before You Die by Loren Rhoads
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Whiteout
$2.99 Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, Nicola Yoon
All This Could Be Different
$4.99 All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews 
The Echo of Old Books
$2.49 The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis
The Book of Lost Saints
$3.99 The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Olde
Previous Daily Deals

My Year of Rest and Relaxation
$1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh 
The Ex Hex
$1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling
The Shining
$1.99 The Shining by Stephen King
In the House in the Dark of the Woods
$3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt
