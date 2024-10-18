Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 18, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

This Wicked Fate

$2.99

This Wicked Fate by Kalynn Bayron
The Honey Witch

$2.99

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields
Dreyer's English

$2.99

Dreyer's English by Benjamin Dreyer
Make a Scene

$3.99

Make a Scene by Mimi Grace
Rabbits for Food

$1.99

Rabbits for Food by Binnie Kirshenbaum
Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant

$4.99

Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant by Curtis Chin
Sink: A Memoir

$3.99

Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl Thomas
What Should Be Wild

$2.99

What Should Be Wild by Julia Fine
Death in the Air

$0.99

Death in the Air by Kate Winkler Dawson
A Dirty Guide to a Clean Home

$2.99

A Dirty Guide to a Clean Home by Melissa Dilkes Pateras
Anywhere You Run

$1.99

Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. Morris
To Shake the Sleeping Self

$1.99

To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedediah Jenkins
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Starling House

$2.99

Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
The Spear Cuts Through Water

$1.99

The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon Jimenez
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

$1.99

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
The Night Circus

$4.99

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Previous Daily Deals

The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs

$1.99

The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs by Steve Brusatte
Song of Solomon

$2.99

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison
You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight

$4.99

You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron
How To Succeed in Witchcraft

$1.99

How To Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn Brophy
