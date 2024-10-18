Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 18, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99This Wicked Fate by Kalynn BayronGet This Deal$2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal $2.99Dreyer's English by Benjamin DreyerGet This Deal$3.99Make a Scene by Mimi GraceGet This Deal $1.99Rabbits for Food by Binnie KirshenbaumGet This Deal$4.99Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant by Curtis ChinGet This Deal $3.99Sink: A Memoir by Joseph Earl ThomasGet This Deal$2.99What Should Be Wild by Julia FineGet This Deal $0.99Death in the Air by Kate Winkler DawsonGet This Deal$2.99A Dirty Guide to a Clean Home by Melissa Dilkes PaterasGet This Deal $1.99Anywhere You Run by Wanda M. MorrisGet This Deal$1.99To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedediah JenkinsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Starling House by Alix E. HarrowGet This Deal$1.99The Spear Cuts Through Water by Simon JimenezGet This Deal $1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal$4.99The Night Circus by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs by Steve BrusatteGet This Deal$2.99Song of Solomon by Toni MorrisonGet This Deal $4.99You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn BayronGet This Deal$1.99How To Succeed in Witchcraft by Aislinn BrophyGet This Deal You Might Also Like Save It for Later: 5 of My Most Anticipated SFF Books of 2025 Vampires Take Historical Fiction The 2024 Winners of the Kirkus Prize The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out October 15, 2024 Cover Craft: 8 of the Best Romantasy Covers