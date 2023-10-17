Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 17, 2023 Deals Oct 17, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall Get This Deal $3.99 Ordinary Girls by Jaquira Díaz Get This Deal $1.99 The Drift by C. J. Tudor Get This Deal $2.99 Eat a Peach by David Chang Get This Deal $2.99 We Keep the Dead Close by Becky Cooper Get This Deal $3.99 Like a Sister by Kellye Garrett Get This Deal $1.99 The Shining by Stephen King Get This Deal $3.99 In the House in the Dark of the Woods by Laird Hunt Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Lone Women by Victor LaValle Get This Deal $1.99 My Year of Rest and Relaxation by Ottessa Moshfegh Get This Deal $2.99 The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green Get This Deal $2.99 Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling Get This Deal $2.99 The First to Die at the End by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone Get This Deal $1.99 A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki Get This Deal You Might Also Like Scholastic Offers Option to Exclude Diverse Books from Book Fairs 9 Science Fiction Books that Mix in Medieval Elements 8 of the Most Shocking First Lines in Fiction For the Weird Sisters: A List of the 26 Best Witch Books Halloween Short Fiction: 9 Short Stories to Get You Ready for Spooky Season 8 Twisty Thrillers that Fictionalize Real Events