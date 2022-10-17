Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 17, 2022 Deals Oct 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 Scary Stories Complete Set by Alvin Schwartz and Stephen Gammell Get This Deal $3.99 The Native American Experience by Dee Brown Get This Deal $1.99 Love in Color by Bolu Babalola Get This Deal $1.99 The Collective by Alison Gaylin Get This Deal $1.99 Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors by Sonali Dev Get This Deal $1.99 In the Woods by Tana French Get This Deal $3.99 Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk by David Sedaris and Ian Falconer Get This Deal $2.99 What Big Teeth by Rose Szabo Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht Get This Deal $1.99 Gravity by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal $1.99 Elric of Melniboné by Michael Moorcock Get This Deal $1.99 House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $2.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Legendborn by Tracy Deonn Get This Deal $1.99 From Bad to Cursed by Lana Harper Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time The Best and Worst Magical Schools in Literature The Best Children's Books of All Time Books For a Rainy Day: 9 Cozy Fiction Books Set In Libraries "Rogue" Employee Replaces Pro-Choice Book Orders with Christian Books 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now