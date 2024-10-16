Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 16, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 16, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal KawaiGet This Deal$1.99A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. MyersGet This Deal $2.99How Long 'Til Black Future Month by N. K. JemisinGet This Deal$2.99The Most by Jessica AnthonyGet This Deal $.99The Duke at Hazard by KJ CharlesGet This Deal$1.99The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu MandannaGet This Deal $1.99Keep Your Friends Close by Leah KonenGet This Deal$1.99The Pallbearer's Club by Paul TremblayGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Garlic and the Vampire by Bree PaulsenGet This Deal$1.99Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono, Yuta Onoda, Emily Balistrieri (trans.)Get This Deal $1.99Family Meal by Bryan WashingtonGet This Deal$1.99The Taker by Alma KatsuGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan JerkinsGet This Deal$4.99Deacon King Kong by James McBrideGet This Deal $2.99Imaginary Friend by Stephen ChboskyGet This Deal$1.99Long Gone, Come Home by Monica Chenault-KilgoreGet This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Horror Books to Read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge The Best New Book Releases Out October 15, 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week A South Carolina Public Library Won't Buy New Books for Those Under 18 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 New Family Thrillers to Devour