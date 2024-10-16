Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 16, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Cat Who Saved Books

$1.99

The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa, translated by Louise Heal Kawai
A Dreadful Splendor

$1.99

A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers
How Long 'Til Black Future Month

$2.99

How Long 'Til Black Future Month by N. K. Jemisin
The Most

$2.99

The Most by Jessica Anthony
The Duke at Hazard

$.99

The Duke at Hazard by KJ Charles
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches

$1.99

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
Keep Your Friends Close

$1.99

Keep Your Friends Close by Leah Konen
The Pallbearer's Club

$1.99

The Pallbearer's Club by Paul Tremblay
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Garlic and the Vampire

$1.99

Garlic and the Vampire by Bree Paulsen
Kiki's Delivery Service

$1.99

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono, Yuta Onoda, Emily Balistrieri (trans.)
Family Meal

$1.99

Family Meal by Bryan Washington
The Taker

$1.99

The Taker by Alma Katsu
Previous Daily Deals

Wandering in Strange Lands

$1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
Deacon King Kong

$4.99

Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Imaginary Friend

$2.99

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
Long Gone, Come Home

$1.99

Long Gone, Come Home by Monica Chenault-Kilgore
