Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 16, 2022 Deals Oct 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa Get This Deal $0.99 Please Like Me (But Keep Away) by Mindy Kaling Get This Deal $1.99 Gravity by Tess Gerritsen Get This Deal $1.99 House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons Get This Deal $1.99 The Crime Book by DK Get This Deal $2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo Get This Deal $1.99 Elric of Melniboné by Michael Moorcock Get This Deal $2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $0.99 In Case You Missed It by Lindsey Kelk Get This Deal $0.99 A Suitable Lie by Michael J Malone Get This Deal $2.99 Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt Get This Deal $2.99 Lakesedge by Lyndall Clipstone Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones Get This Deal $2.99 The Toll by Cherie Priest Get This Deal $2.99 The Ritual by Adam Nevill Get This Deal $1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time Bookish DIY Kits To Buy and Make for Holiday Gifting The Best and Worst Magical Schools in Literature The Best Children's Books of All Time 15 Witchy Reads to Get You Ready for Halloween: The List List #497 Barnes & Noble's Best Books of 2022