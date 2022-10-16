Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to Taller Salud for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

A River in Darkness
$1.99 A River in Darkness by Masaji Ishikawa
Get This Deal
Please Like Me (But Keep Away)
$0.99 Please Like Me (But Keep Away) by Mindy Kaling
Get This Deal
Gravity
$1.99 Gravity by Tess Gerritsen
Get This Deal
House Next Door
$1.99 House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons
Get This Deal
The Crime Book
$1.99 The Crime Book by DK
Get This Deal
Summer Sons
$2.99 Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo
Get This Deal
Elric of Melniboné
$1.99 Elric of Melniboné by Michael Moorcock
Get This Deal
The Monster of Elendhaven
$2.99 The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

In Case You Missed It
$0.99 In Case You Missed It by Lindsey Kelk
Get This Deal
A Suitable Lie
$0.99 A Suitable Lie by Michael J Malone
Get This Deal
Echo
$2.99 Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
Get This Deal
Lakesedge
$2.99 Lakesedge by Lyndall Clipstone
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Sex Cult Nun
$1.99 Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
Get This Deal
The Toll
$2.99 The Toll by Cherie Priest
Get This Deal
The Ritual
$2.99 The Ritual by Adam Nevill
Get This Deal
The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations