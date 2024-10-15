Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 15, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated for you by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Midnight

$1.99

Midnight by Beverly Jenkins
Garlic and the Vampire

$1.99

Garlic and the Vampire by Bree Paulsen
The Taker

$1.99

The Taker by Alma Katsu
Wandering in Strange Lands

$1.99

Wandering in Strange Lands by Morgan Jerkins
Pride and Premeditation

$2.99

Pride and Premeditation by Tirzah Price
The Flatshare

$2.99

The Flatshare by Beth O'Leary
Kiki's Delivery Service

$1.99

Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono, Yuta Onoda, Emily Balistrieri (trans.)
The Removed

$2.99

The Removed by Brandon Hobson
Hour of the Witch

$1.99

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
Family Meal

$1.99

Family Meal by Bryan Washington
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Untamed Shore

$1.99

Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Deacon King Kong

$4.99

Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Imaginary Friend

$2.99

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky
The Stardust Thief

$2.99

The Stardust Thief by Chelsea Abdullah
Previous Daily Deals

The Breakup Lists

$1.99

The Breakup Lists by Adib Khorram
Rez Life: An Indian's Journey Through Reservation Life

$2.99

Rez Life: An Indian's Journey Through Reservation Life by David Treuer
Long Gone, Come Home

$1.99

Long Gone, Come Home by Monica Chenault-Kilgore
The Whisper Man

$2.99

The Whisper Man by Alex North
