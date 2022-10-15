Riot Headline Book Riot Will Match Your Donation to Taller Salud for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Trail of Broken Wings
$0.99 Trail of Broken Wings by Sejal Badani
Get This Deal
The Sun Does Shine
$2.99 The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton
Get This Deal
In Case You Missed It
$0.99 In Case You Missed It by Lindsey Kelk
Get This Deal
A Suitable Lie
$0.99 A Suitable Lie by Michael J Malone
Get This Deal
Echo
$2.99 Echo by Thomas Olde Heuvelt
Get This Deal
Lakesedge
$2.99 Lakesedge by Lyndall Clipstone
Get This Deal
Elsewhere
$2.99 Elsewhere by Alexis Schaitkin
Get This Deal
Essential Labor
$2.99 Essential Labor by Angela Garbes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Reasons to Stay Alive
$1.99 Reasons to Stay Alive by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
A Dead Djinn in Cairo
$1.99 A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Dejèlí Clark
Get This Deal
This Savage Song
$1.99 This Savage Song by Victoria Schwab
Get This Deal
The Book of Lost Saints
$2.99 The Book of Lost Saints by Daniel José Older
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher
Get This Deal
The Toll
$2.99 The Toll by Cherie Priest
Get This Deal
The Ritual
$2.99 The Ritual by Adam Nevill
Get This Deal
Brother
$1.99 Brother by Ania Ahlborn
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations