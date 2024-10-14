Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 14, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Untamed Shore by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal$4.99Deacon King Kong by James McBrideGet This Deal $2.99My Friend Dahmer by Derf BackderfGet This Deal$1.99Long Gone, Come Home by Monica Chenault-KilgoreGet This Deal $2.99The Stardust Thief by Chelsea AbdullahGet This Deal$1.99The Breakup Lists by Adib KhorramGet This Deal $2.99Imaginary Friend by Stephen ChboskyGet This Deal$2.99Love Lies Beneath by Ellen HopkinsGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Empire of Wild by Cherie DimalineGet This Deal$2.99The Library of the Dead by Tendai HuchuGet This Deal $2.99The Whisper Man by Alex NorthGet This Deal$2.99Rez Life: An Indian's Journey Through Reservation Life by David TreuerGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The House in the Pines by Ana ReyesGet This Deal$1.99Moonstorm by Yoon Ha LeeGet This Deal $4.99Stars Collide by Rachel LaceyGet This Deal$4.99A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie CathrallGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Ann Patchett's Nonfiction Picks for Fall, and More Nonfiction News 5 "Classic" Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead) 10 More Books to Add to Your TBR in 2024! Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall