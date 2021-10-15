Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 14, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tor Books Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Tor Books.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina by Zoraida Córdova for $5.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson for $1.99

Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall for $1.99

The Shadows by Alex North for $2.99

Graceling by Kristin Cashore for $3.99

The Third Rainbow Girl by Emma Copley Eisenberg for $2.99

I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones, Gilly Segal for $1.99

These Violent Delights by Chloe Gong for $1.99

Pitch Dark by Courtney Alameda for $2.99

The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal for $1.99

Dorothy Must Die by Danielle Paige for $1.99

The Sherlock Holmes Book by DK for $1.99

The Butchering Art by Lindsey Fitzharris for $3.99

Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt for $2.99

Quackery by Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen for $1.99

Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens by Marieke Nijkamp (editor) for $2.99

The Golden Thread by Ravi Somaiya for $2.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston for $2.99

The Project by Courtney Summers for $2.99

A Song of Wraiths and Ruin by Roseanne A. Brown for $1.99

Merry Spinster by Daniel M. Lavery for $2.99

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers for $1.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark for $2.99

Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage for $2.99

(Don't) Call Me Crazy by Kelly Jensen (editor) for $1.99

Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer for $2.99

These Toxic Things by Rachel Howzell Hall for $4.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $2.99