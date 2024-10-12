Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 12, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Oct 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Burnt Shadows by Kamila ShamsieGet This Deal$3.99The Diving Pool by Yoko Ogawa, trans. by Stephen SnyderGet This Deal $2.99A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinneyGet This Deal$4.99The Perfect Couple by Elin HilderbrandGet This Deal $1.99The Essential Writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson by Ralph Waldo EmersonGet This Deal$4.99Stars Collide by Rachel LaceyGet This Deal $2.99Player Piano by Kurt VonnegutGet This Deal$6.99The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah BrooksGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Moonstorm by Yoon Ha LeeGet This Deal$2.99Archangels of Funk by Andrea HairstonGet This Deal $1.99Empire of Wild by Cherie DimalineGet This Deal$2.99If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor NagaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99Data Baby: My Life In A Psychological Experiment by Susannah BreslinGet This Deal$2.99You Had Me At Happy Hour by Timothy JanovskyGet This Deal $4.99A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie CathrallGet This Deal$3.99Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI by Madhumita MurgiaGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 10 More Books to Add to Your TBR in 2024! Ann Patchett's Nonfiction Picks for Fall, and More Nonfiction News Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall