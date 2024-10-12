Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 12, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Burnt Shadows

$2.99

Burnt Shadows by Kamila Shamsie
Get This Deal
The Diving Pool

$3.99

The Diving Pool by Yoko Ogawa, trans. by Stephen Snyder
Get This Deal
A Blade So Black

$2.99

A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney
Get This Deal
The Perfect Couple

$4.99

The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand
Get This Deal
The Essential Writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson

$1.99

The Essential Writings of Ralph Waldo Emerson by Ralph Waldo Emerson
Get This Deal
Stars Collide

$4.99

Stars Collide by Rachel Lacey
Get This Deal
Player Piano

$2.99

Player Piano by Kurt Vonnegut
Get This Deal
The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands

$6.99

The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah Brooks
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Moonstorm

$1.99

Moonstorm by Yoon Ha Lee
Get This Deal
Archangels of Funk

$2.99

Archangels of Funk by Andrea Hairston
Get This Deal
Empire of Wild

$1.99

Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline
Get This Deal
If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English

$2.99

If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Data Baby: My Life In A Psychological Experiment

$3.99

Data Baby: My Life In A Psychological Experiment by Susannah Breslin
Get This Deal
You Had Me At Happy Hour

$2.99

You Had Me At Happy Hour by Timothy Janovsky
Get This Deal
A Letter to the Luminous Deep

$4.99

A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Get This Deal
Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI 

$3.99

Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI  by Madhumita Murgia
Get This Deal