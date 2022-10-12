Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Legendborn
$1.99 Legendborn by Tracy Deonn
Mango and Peppercorns
$2.99 Mango and Peppercorns by Tung Nguyen, Katherine Manning, and Lyn Nguyen
The Wind's Twelve Quarters
$1.99 The Wind's Twelve Quarters by Ursula K. Le Guin 
A Slow Fire Burning
$1.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
The Toll
$1.99 The Toll by Cherie Priest
The Charm Offensive
$1.99 The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun 
The Listeners
$1.99 The Listeners by Jordan Tannahill
Under The Midnight Sun
$2.99 Under The Midnight Sun by Keigo Higashino
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Guncle
$1.99 The Guncle by Steven Rowley
Year One
$1.99 Year One by Year One
A Rogue of One's Own
$1.99 A Rogue of One's Own by Evie Dunmore
Mrs. March
$2.99 Mrs. March by Virginia Feito
Previous Daily Deals

Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words
$1.99 Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words by Annika Sharma
The Night Watchman
$2.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
The Twisted Ones
$1.99 The Twisted Ones by T. Kingfisher 
God Help the Child
$2.99 God Help the Child by Toni Morrison
