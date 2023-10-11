Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Babel
$2.99 Babel by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
The Rose Code
$2.99 The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
Get This Deal
The Woman in the Library
$2.99 The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill 
Get This Deal
The Island
$2.99 The Island by Adrin McKinty
Get This Deal
Nigeria Jones
$2.99 Nigeria Jones by Ibi Zoboi
Get This Deal
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
The Girl In His Shadow
$2.99 The Girl In His Shadow by Audrey Blake
Get This Deal
The City We Became
$2.99 The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin
Get This Deal
The First To Die At The End
$2.99 The First To Die At The End by Adam Silvera
Get This Deal
Mad About You
$1.99 Mad About You by Mhairi McFarlane 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Now Is Not the Time to Panic
$1.99 Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Get This Deal
Dread Nation
$2.99 Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
Get This Deal
Translation State
$2.99 Translation State by Ann Leckie
Get This Deal
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Night Watchman
$1.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
The Reading List
$1.99 The Reading List by Sasha Nisha Adams
Get This Deal
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
Get This Deal
The Marlow Murder Club
$2.99 The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood
Get This Deal