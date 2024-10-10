Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 10, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Empire of Wild

$1.99

Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline
Get This Deal
If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English

$2.99

If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor Naga
Get This Deal
Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI 

$3.99

Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI  by Madhumita Murgia
Get This Deal
The Art of Fielding

$1.99

The Art of Fielding by Chad Harbach
Get This Deal
Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction

$2.99

Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
Oona Out of Order

$2.99

Oona Out of Order by Margarita Montimore
Get This Deal
A Dowry of Blood

$2.99

A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson
Get This Deal
The Mimicking of Known Successes

$2.99

The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

VenCo

$1.99

VenCo by Cherlie Dimaline
Get This Deal
Devil House

$3.99

Devil House by John Darnielle
Get This Deal
The Last Murder at the End of the World

$2.99

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton
Get This Deal
All Souls Trilogy

$2.99

All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

How to Sell a Haunted House

$1.99

How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix
Get This Deal
The Last Tale of the Flower Bride

$1.99

The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Get This Deal
Poor Deer

$1.99

Poor Deer by Claire Oshetsky
Get This Deal
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop

$1.99

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
Get This Deal