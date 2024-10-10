Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 10, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Empire of Wild by Cherie DimalineGet This Deal$2.99If an Egyptian Cannot Speak English by Noor NagaGet This Deal $3.99Code Dependent: Living in the Shadow of AI by Madhumita MurgiaGet This Deal$1.99The Art of Fielding by Chad HarbachGet This Deal $2.99Paperbacks from Hell: The Twisted History of '70s and '80s Horror Fiction by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$2.99Oona Out of Order by Margarita MontimoreGet This Deal $2.99A Dowry of Blood by S. T. GibsonGet This Deal$2.99The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka OlderGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99VenCo by Cherlie DimalineGet This Deal$3.99Devil House by John DarnielleGet This Deal $2.99The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart TurtonGet This Deal$2.99All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99How to Sell a Haunted House by Grady HendrixGet This Deal$1.99The Last Tale of the Flower Bride by Roshani ChokshiGet This Deal $1.99Poor Deer by Claire OshetskyGet This Deal$1.99Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi YagisawaGet This Deal You Might Also Like A New THURSDAY MURDER CLUB Book and More Library News Cozy Historical Fantasy For Fall Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels Coasty Mysteries: New, Nordic Mysteries and Thrillers to Read this Fall The Best New Book Releases Out October 8, 2024 The Favorite to Win the 2024 Nobel in Literature Is....