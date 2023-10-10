Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 10, 2023 Deals Oct 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $2.99 Translation State by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $1.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao Get This Deal $1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone Get This Deal $1.99 Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson Get This Deal $5.99 The Wicked King by Holly Black Get This Deal $5.99 The Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty Get This Deal $2.99 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi Get This Deal $2.99 Dread Nation by Justina Ireland Get This Deal $2.24 Husband Material by Alexis Hall Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich Get This Deal $1.99 The Reading List by Sasha Nisha Adams Get This Deal $2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen Get This Deal $2.99 The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane (eds) Get This Deal $2.99 Our Dark Duet by V. E. Schwab Get This Deal $1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The National Book Awards Winners: A Retrospective What Not To Say to Public Librarians For the Love of Witches: Why Witch Fiction Isn’t Going Anywhere 50 Must-Read Books Recommended by Stephen King (Plus a Few Extra Recommendations From Me) The Best New Book Releases Out October 10, 2023