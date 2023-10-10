Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Good Omens
$2.99 Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett
Translation State
$2.99 Translation State by Ann Leckie
Iron Widow
$1.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone
Now Is Not the Time to Panic
$1.99 Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
The Wicked King
$5.99 The Wicked King by Holly Black
The Empire of Gold
$5.99 The Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty
Before the Coffee Gets Cold
$2.99 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Dread Nation
$2.99 Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
Husband Material
$2.24 Husband Material by Alexis Hall
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Night Watchman
$1.99 The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich
The Reading List
$1.99 The Reading List by Sasha Nisha Adams
Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
The Marlow Murder Club
$2.99 The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood
Previous Daily Deals

Sea of Tranquility
$1.99 Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Twice Cursed
$1.99 Twice Cursed by Marie O'Regan & Paul Kane (eds)
Our Dark Duet
$2.99 Our Dark Duet by V. E. Schwab
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$1.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
