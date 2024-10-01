Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for October 1, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Oct 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Tender is the Flesh by Agustina Bazterrica, Sarah Moses (trans.)Get This Deal$3.99Mister Magic by Kiersten WhiteGet This Deal $4.99A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilma RaoGet This Deal$4.99Rafe by Rebekah WeatherspoonGet This Deal $2.99Wings of Ebony by J. ElleGet This Deal$1.99Monster She Wrote by Lisa Kröger, Melanie R. AndersonGet This Deal $3.99The Actual Star by Monica ByrneGet This Deal$3.99Proof: The Science of Booze by Adam RogersGet This Deal $7.99The Hunter by Tana FrenchGet This Deal$2.99Demon Copperhead by Barbara KingsolverGet This Deal $2.99The All Souls Trilogy by Deborah HarknessGet This Deal$3.99Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo MbueGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Out There Screaming by Jordan Peele (editor)Get This Deal$1.99Weyward by Emilia HartGet This Deal $1.99The Hole by Hye-young PyunGet This Deal$1.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Whiskey Tender by Deborah TaffaGet This Deal$2.99Cutting for Stone by Abraham VergheseGet This Deal $1.99Wolf Hall by Hilary MantelGet This Deal$1.99Good Girl, Bad Blood by Holly JacksonGet This Deal You Might Also Like Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024 20 October Romances to Warm Up To Just Read These SFF Books. They're Great. The Most Read Books on Goodreads in September 2024 8 of the Worst Science Fiction Worlds To Live In The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists