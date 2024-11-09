Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 9, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Hookup Plan

$1.99

The Hookup Plan by Farrah Rochon
Get This Deal
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

$2.99

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man by Emmanuel Acho
Get This Deal
Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019

$1.99

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by edited by Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain
Get This Deal
Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law

$2.99

Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law by Roach Mary
Get This Deal
Apples Never Fall

$1.99

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
The Eye of the World

$2.99

The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
Get This Deal
Wolf Hall

$1.99

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel
Get This Deal
Broken (in the best possible way)

$2.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Most Ardently

$2.99

Most Ardently by Gabe Cole Novoa
Get This Deal
Gorgeous Gruesome Faces

$2.99

Gorgeous Gruesome Faces by Linda Cheng
Get This Deal
Scout's Honor

$2.99

Scout's Honor by Lily Anderson
Get This Deal
The Making of Asian America

$1.99

The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Shutter

$3.99

Shutter by Ramona Emerson
Get This Deal
Half American

$1.99

Half American by Matthew F. Delmont
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked

$1.99

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

$1.99

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
Get This Deal