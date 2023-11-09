Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 9, 2023 Deals Nov 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $4.99 Nothing Special by Nicole Flattery Get This Deal $3.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson Get This Deal $2.99 And Don't F&%k It Up by Maria Elena Fernandez Get This Deal $1.99 A Renaissance of Our Own by Rachel E. Cargle Get This Deal $1.99 The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell Get This Deal $1.99 Reggie and Delilah's Year of Falling by Elise Bryant Get This Deal $5.99 The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swann Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal $4.99 Tessa Bailey Book Set 1 by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt Get This Deal $3.99 We Are All So Good At Smiling by Amber McBride Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel Get This Deal $1.99 Phaedra by Laura Shepperson Get This Deal $1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The Best High Fantasy Books for Magical Escapes The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023 A Pennsylvania Public Library Had Funding Cut Because of LGBTQ+ Books. Then, An Olympian Stepped In.