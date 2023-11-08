Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 8, 2023 Deals Nov 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 And Break The Pretty Kings by Lena Jeong Get This Deal $4.99 Tessa Bailey Book Set 1 by Tessa Bailey Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon Behind Glass by Emily Voigt Get This Deal $4.99 The Leavers by Lisa Ko Get This Deal $9.99 Marie Benedict Historical Fiction Bundle by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $3.99 We Are All So Good At Smiling by Amber McBride Get This Deal $1.99 A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins Get This Deal $2.99 The Body Scout by Lincoln Michel Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $7.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R.F. Kuang Get This Deal $1.99 Horns by Joe Hill Get This Deal $1.99 The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite Get This Deal $1.99 On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 Such Sharp Teeth by Rachel Harrison Get This Deal $1.99 People Person by Candice Carty-Williams Get This Deal $2.99 The Cousins by Karen M. McManus Get This Deal $1.99 No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 16 Books Most Commonly Stolen from High School Libraries The 20 Most Influential Mystery Novels of the Last 10 Years The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out November 7, 2023 A Pennsylvania Public Library Had Funding Cut Because of LGBTQ+ Books. Then, An Olympian Stepped In. The 20 Best Gifts for Readers 2023