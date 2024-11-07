Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 7, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Bird King

$2.99

The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked

$1.99

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
None of This Is True

$5.99

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
The Westing Game

$1.99

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin
Get This Deal
The Making of Asian America

$1.99

The Making of Asian America by Erika Lee
Get This Deal
Very Bad Company

$6.99

Very Bad Company by Emma Rosenblum
Get This Deal
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

$1.99

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
Get This Deal
Dare Me

$1.99

Dare Me by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Rip Through Time

$1.99

A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
Get This Deal
To Be Taught, If Fortunate

$1.99

To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers
Get This Deal
Phaedra

$1.99

Phaedra by Laura Shepperson
Get This Deal
Malas

$6.99

Malas by Marcela Fuentes
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Stars Too Fondly

$1.99

The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton
Get This Deal
Immortal Longings

$2.99

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong
Get This Deal
The Christmas Tree Farm

$4.99

The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore
Get This Deal
Say You'll Be Mine

$1.99

Say You'll Be Mine by Naina Kumar
Get This Deal