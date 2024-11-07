Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 7, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Bird King by G. Willow WilsonGet This Deal$1.99Bloodmarked by Tracy DeonnGet This Deal $5.99None of This Is True by Lisa JewellGet This Deal$1.99The Westing Game by Ellen RaskinGet This Deal $1.99The Making of Asian America by Erika LeeGet This Deal$6.99Very Bad Company by Emma RosenblumGet This Deal $1.99Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughtonGet This Deal$1.99Dare Me by Megan AbbottGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99A Rip Through Time by Kelley ArmstrongGet This Deal$1.99To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky ChambersGet This Deal $1.99Phaedra by Laura SheppersonGet This Deal$6.99Malas by Marcela FuentesGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Stars Too Fondly by Emily HamiltonGet This Deal$2.99Immortal Longings by Chloe GongGet This Deal $4.99The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$1.99Say You'll Be Mine by Naina KumarGet This Deal You Might Also Like Travel the Historical World with These November Historical Fiction New Releases 10 New Nonfiction Book Releases of November 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Remember, Remember the SFF of November: 9 Knockout New Books Out November 2024 The It Books of November The 9 Hottest New Books Out This November