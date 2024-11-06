Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 6, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 6, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Iris Kelly Doesn't Date by Ashley Herring BlakeGet This Deal$1.99A Tempest at Sea by Sherry ThomasGet This Deal $1.99A Rip Through Time by Kelley ArmstrongGet This Deal$1.99Say You'll Be Mine by Naina KumarGet This Deal $2.99Black Candle Women by Diane Marie BrownGet This Deal$6.99Malas by Marcela FuentesGet This Deal $1.99To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky ChambersGet This Deal$1.99Phaedra by Laura SheppersonGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Immortal Longings by Chloe GongGet This Deal$1.99The Stars Too Fondly by Emily HamiltonGet This Deal $4.99The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$1.99Where Peace is Lost by Valerie ValdesGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Cackle by Rachel HarrisonGet This Deal$1.99Chlorine by Jade SongGet This Deal $1.99Our Time is Now by Stacey AbramsGet This Deal$1.99The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'DonnellGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 15 New Romance Books Out in November to Light Your Fire Remember, Remember the SFF of November: 9 Knockout New Books Out November 2024 Gobble Up A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For November 2024 The 9 Hottest New Books Out This November Never Mind Whodunit: Read These Whydunit and Howdunit Mysteries