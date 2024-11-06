Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 6, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Iris Kelly Doesn't Date

$1.99

Iris Kelly Doesn't Date by Ashley Herring Blake
A Tempest at Sea

$1.99

A Tempest at Sea by Sherry Thomas
A Rip Through Time

$1.99

A Rip Through Time by Kelley Armstrong
Say You'll Be Mine

$1.99

Say You'll Be Mine by Naina Kumar
Black Candle Women

$2.99

Black Candle Women by Diane Marie Brown
Malas

$6.99

Malas by Marcela Fuentes
To Be Taught, If Fortunate

$1.99

To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers
Phaedra

$1.99

Phaedra by Laura Shepperson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Immortal Longings

$2.99

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong
The Stars Too Fondly

$1.99

The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton
The Christmas Tree Farm

$4.99

The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore
Where Peace is Lost

$1.99

Where Peace is Lost by Valerie Valdes
Previous Daily Deals

Cackle

$1.99

Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Chlorine

$1.99

Chlorine by Jade Song
Our Time is Now

$1.99

Our Time is Now by Stacey Abrams
The House on Vesper Sands

$1.99

The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
