Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

The Beautiful Ones
$2.99 The Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Artifact Space
$0.99 Artifact Space by Miles Cameron
The Shoemaker's Wife
$2.99 The Shoemaker's Wife by Adriana Trigiani
The Sellout
$2.99 The Sellout by Paul Beatty
The Darkest Place
$2.99 The Darkest Place by Phillip Margolin
Witchmark
$2.99 Witchmark by C. L. Polk
Ball Lightning
$2.99 Ball Lightning by Cixin Liu
Being Lolita
$2.99 Being Lolita by Alisson Wood
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
Silent in the Grave
$1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn
Embers on the Wind
$2.49 Embers on the Wind by Lisa Williamson Rosenberg
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
Previous Daily Deals

Husband Material
$1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Under Lock & Skeleton Key
$2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
