Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Library at Mount Char

$1.99

The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins
Get This Deal
Our Time is Now

$1.99

Our Time is Now by Stacey Abrams
Get This Deal
The Stars Too Fondly

$1.99

The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton
Get This Deal
Chlorine

$1.99

Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal
The House on Vesper Sands

$1.99

The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
Get This Deal
Where Peace is Lost

$1.99

Where Peace is Lost by Valerie Valdes
Get This Deal
Kindred: A Graphic Novel

$2.99

Kindred: A Graphic Novel by Octavia E. Butler, John Jennings
Get This Deal
The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp

$3.99

The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie Swann
Get This Deal
Immortal Longings

$2.99

Immortal Longings by Chloe Gong
Get This Deal
The Jasmine Throne

$2.99

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
The Christmas Tree Farm

$4.99

The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie Gilmore
Get This Deal
A Lady for a Duke

$1.99

A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Cackle

$1.99

Cackle by Rachel Harrison
Get This Deal
Chain Gang All Stars

$1.99

Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Get This Deal
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts

$3.99

Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, Hugo Martinez
Get This Deal
The Lying Game

$2.99

The Lying Game by Ruth Ware
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Bride

$1.99

Bride by Ali Hazelwood
Get This Deal
Dead Inside

$1.99

Dead Inside by Chandler Morrison
Get This Deal
American Like Me

$2.99

American Like Me by America Ferrera
Get This Deal
Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

$4.99

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara
Get This Deal