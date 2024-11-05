Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Nov 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Library at Mount Char by Scott HawkinsGet This Deal$1.99Our Time is Now by Stacey AbramsGet This Deal $1.99The Stars Too Fondly by Emily HamiltonGet This Deal$1.99Chlorine by Jade SongGet This Deal $1.99The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'DonnellGet This Deal$1.99Where Peace is Lost by Valerie ValdesGet This Deal $2.99Kindred: A Graphic Novel by Octavia E. Butler, John JenningsGet This Deal$3.99The Sunset Years of Agnes Sharp by Leonie SwannGet This Deal $2.99Immortal Longings by Chloe GongGet This Deal$2.99The Jasmine Throne by Tasha SuriGet This Deal $4.99The Christmas Tree Farm by Laurie GilmoreGet This Deal$1.99A Lady for a Duke by Alexis HallGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Cackle by Rachel HarrisonGet This Deal$1.99Chain Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-BrenyahGet This Deal $3.99Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts by Rebecca Hall, Hugo MartinezGet This Deal$2.99The Lying Game by Ruth WareGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Bride by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal$1.99Dead Inside by Chandler MorrisonGet This Deal $2.99American Like Me by America FerreraGet This Deal$4.99Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa AnapparaGet This Deal You Might Also Like Gobble Up A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For November 2024 15 New Romance Books Out in November to Light Your Fire Never Mind Whodunit: Read These Whydunit and Howdunit Mysteries The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Book Club Books Out in November to Read With Your Book Club 9 Twisty Time Travel Graphic Novels and Comics