Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 5, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henley

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henley

Today's Featured Deals

Loveboat, Taipei
$1.99 Loveboat, Taipei by Abigail Hing Wen
Get This Deal
Well-Behaved Indian Women
$1.99 Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave
Get This Deal
The Magic of Shirley Jackson
$1.99 The Magic of Shirley Jackson by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
Slippery Creatures
$3.99 Slippery Creatures by KJ Charles
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Hogfather
$1.99 Hogfather by Terry Pratchett
Get This Deal
Catherine House
$1.99 Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

Like a Love Story by Abdi Nazemian for $1.99

The Lost Man by Jane Harper for $2.99

Mort by Terry Pratchett for $1.99

Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter for $2.99

Relish: My Life in the Kitchen by Lucy Knisley for $2.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa for $3.99

Rich and Pretty by Rumaan Alam for $1.99

Beowulf by Maria Dahvana Headley for $3.99

The Librarian of Auschwitz by Antonio Iturbe for $2.99

The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard for $1.99

Monsters You Should Know by Emma SanCartier for $1.99

The Collected Novels Volume Two by Alice Hoffman for $2.99

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99

Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $2.99

The Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang by $3.99