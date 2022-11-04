Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 4, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

August Kitko and the Mechas from Space
$2.99 August Kitko and the Mechas from Space by Alex White
Get This Deal
Geek Love
$1.99 Geek Love by Katherine Dunn
Get This Deal
Far from the Light of Heaven
$2.99 Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson
Get This Deal
Come Closer
$3.99 Come Closer by Sara Gran
Get This Deal
The Light of the Midnight Stars
$2.99 The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner
Get This Deal
Mapping the Interior
$2.99 Mapping the Interior by Stephen Graham Jones
Get This Deal
Bibliophile: Diverse Spines
$2.99 Bibliophile: Diverse Spines by Jamise Harper and Jane Mount
Get This Deal
The Dictionary of Lost Words
$1.99 The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Husband Material
$1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
The Witch King
$2.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Get This Deal
Under Lock & Skeleton Key
$2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
Get This Deal
The Cherry Robbers
$1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
Get This Deal
The Rules of Magic
$1.99 The Rules of Magic by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
The Fever
$1.99 The Fever by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations