Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Trap
$1.99 The Trap by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal
Unprotected
$4.99 Unprotected by Billy Porter
Get This Deal
Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone
$1.99 Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson
Get This Deal
If I Had Your Face
$1.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
Get This Deal
The Violinist's Thumb
$2.99 The Violinist's Thumb by Sam Kean
Get This Deal
Five Survive
$5.99 Five Survive by Holly Jackson
Get This Deal
Bloodmarked
$2.99 Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonn
Get This Deal
Horns
$1.99 Horns by Joe Hill
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Farm
$1.99 The Farm by Joanne Ramos
Get This Deal
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
A Strange and Stubborn Endurance
$2.99 A Strange and Stubborn Endurance by Foz Meadows
Get This Deal
Magpie Murders
$1.99 Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

100 Great Breads
$1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood
Get This Deal
Sloths
$2.99 Sloths by William Hartston
Get This Deal
The Hanging City
$2.99 The Hanging City by Charlie N. Holmberg
Get This Deal
Endpapers
$1.99 Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Get This Deal