Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for November 3, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Under Lock & Skeleton Key
$2.99 Under Lock & Skeleton Key by Gigi Pandian
Get This Deal
Texts from Jane Eyre
$2.99 Texts from Jane Eyre by Daniel M. Lavery
Get This Deal
Ring Shout
$2.99 Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Get This Deal
Not Even Bones
$1.99 Not Even Bones by Rebecca Schaeffer
Get This Deal
The Witch King
$2.99 The Witch King by H.E. Edgmon
Get This Deal
Jackaby
$2.99 Jackaby by William Ritter
Get This Deal
Husband Material
$1.99 Husband Material by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
While Justice Sleeps
$5.99 While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Cherry Robbers
$1.99 The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker
Get This Deal
The Fever
$1.99 The Fever by Megan Abbott
Get This Deal
Stardust
$2.99 Stardust by Neil Gaiman
Get This Deal
The Poppy War
$1.99 The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Goliath
$2.99 Goliath by Tochi Onyebuchi
Get This Deal
What Alice Forgot
$1.99 What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty
Get This Deal
Happy Endings
$1.99 Happy Endings by Thien-Kim Lam 
Get This Deal
My Heart Is a Chainsaw
$1.99 My Heart Is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones 
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations